Shahriyar Abbasov: "Sadikhov has a better chance of claiming the UFC title than Fiziev"

"Azerbaijani UFC fighter Nazim Sadikhov has a better chance of getting into a title fight than his compatriot Rafael Fiziev."

These thoughts were expressed to Idman.biz by Shahriyar Abbasov, a well-known Azerbaijani MMA coach.

The expert said that, unlike Fiziev, Nazim has a well-developed wrestling technique: "Nazim hits and receives, feels the moment. I don't know if he is like that himself or if the team tells him so."

According to the coach, the Azerbaijani fighter may soon start fighting for the championship belt:

"Nazim needs to have 2-3 more fights, and if he is successful and does not have injuries, he can fight for the championship. In short, Nazim's prospects are very good and we can see him at the top."

On February 15 in Las Vegas, Nazim Sadikhov defeated Brazilian Ismael Bonifimi by knockout in the first round.

