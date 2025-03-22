McGregor's chances of becoming the country's president

Conor McGregor has a real chance of becoming the president of Ireland.

The former two-time UFC champion recently announced his plans to run for the presidency of the country, Idman.biz reports.

He wrote on his social media account about the topic: "Who else will oppose the government? None of the other candidates can stand up to them".

Some even point to McGregor as the third favorite in the election. Only independent candidate Francis Black, a member of the Irish Senate, and former vice-president of the European Parliament and representative of the European People's Party Mairead McGuinness are considered to have a higher chance of winning. However, the fighter, who seems to be superior to his rivals in terms of popularity, although not in authority, may play a decisive role in this fight, as well as his cooperation with US President Donald Trump and right-wing rhetoric.

The presidential elections in Ireland will be held on November 11, 2025. The head of state is elected by popular vote for a term of 7 years and cannot rule the country for more than two terms.

Idman.biz