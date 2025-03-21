McGregor meets Trump - Announces presidential candidacy

The White House press office has shared a photo of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump alongside his family.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who currently heads the newly established U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was also present at the meeting, Idman.biz reports.

Following his conversation with Trump, McGregor reaffirmed his intention to run for president in his home country. He criticized Ireland’s immigration policies, claiming that some cities have been "taken over by migrants," and added that "the Trump administration is a beacon of hope for the Western world."

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier and suffered a severe leg injury. He was expected to return to the octagon last summer for a bout against U.S. fighter Michael Chandler, but the fight was canceled due to a new injury.

