21 March 2025
EN

McGregor meets Trump - Announces presidential candidacy

MMA
News
21 March 2025 15:51
16
McGregor meets Trump - Announces presidential candidacy

The White House press office has shared a photo of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump alongside his family.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who currently heads the newly established U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was also present at the meeting, Idman.biz reports.

Following his conversation with Trump, McGregor reaffirmed his intention to run for president in his home country. He criticized Ireland’s immigration policies, claiming that some cities have been "taken over by migrants," and added that "the Trump administration is a beacon of hope for the Western world."

McGregor has not fought since July 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier and suffered a severe leg injury. He was expected to return to the octagon last summer for a bout against U.S. fighter Michael Chandler, but the fight was canceled due to a new injury.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani fighter loses in England - VIDEO
16 March 15:49
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter loses in England - VIDEO

Azerbaijani Tariel Abbasov has had his next fight in England
Rafael Fiziyev: "I left everything in the fight"
13 March 16:17
MMA

Rafael Fiziyev: "I left everything in the fight"

He emphasized that he smiled when stepping into the ring for the first time in his career

Fiziev might move to lightweight: "I need to think about this"
12 March 14:46
MMA

Fiziev might move to lightweight: "I need to think about this"

Fiziev admitted that he is contemplating the change of weight class

Shahriyar Abbasov: "Rafael Fiziev needs to improve his wrestling technique"
12 March 12:49
MMA

Shahriyar Abbasov: "Rafael Fiziev needs to improve his wrestling technique"

Abbasov discussed the recent fight between Fiziev and Justin Gaethje at UFC 313
Who’s next for Rafael Fiziev?
11 March 12:07
MMA

Who’s next for Rafael Fiziev?

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev is unlikely to face a top-five opponent in his next bout
Rafael Fiziev apologizes after UFC 313 defeat
10 March 10:06
MMA

Rafael Fiziev apologizes after UFC 313 defeat

"Sorry guys I let you down"

Most read

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"
20 March 14:48
World football

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"

He mentioned that everything had already been decided before the World Cup in Qatar
PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker
19 March 09:26
Football

PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker

The 17-year-old winger is set to receive an offer with contract terms similar to those of Kylian Mbappé’s deal

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
20 March 17:45
Azerbaijan football

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22
Manuel Neuer considering national team return?
19 March 11:05
Football

Manuel Neuer considering national team return?

The 38-year-old goalkeeper is expected to wear the national jersey again for the 2026 FIFA World Cup