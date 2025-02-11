11 February 2025
Nazim Sadykhov: "It's time to showcase everything we've been working on"

Azerbaijani mixed martial arts fighter Nazim "Black Wolf" Sadykhov is continuing his preparations for his upcoming fight against Brazilian Ismael Bonfim.

The bout will take place on February 15 in Las Vegas as part of the UFC Fight Night event, Idman.biz reports.

Sadykhov shared his thoughts ahead of the fight: "Fight week officially starts now. It’s time to showcase everything we’ve been working on. See you soon at the Apex Arena this Saturday."

Bonfim has fought 17 times in MMA, securing 12 wins. Sadykhov, on the other hand, has an 11-fight record, including 9 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss. His last match was on November 11, 2024, in New York at Madison Square Garden, where he faced Russian Viacheslav Borshchev. After three rounds, the fight ended in a draw according to the judges' decision.

