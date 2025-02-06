Nazim Sadykhov set to fight at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas

On February 15, Nazim Sadykhov, the Azerbaijani mixed martial artist, will be participating in the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas (USA). A poster for the tournament has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that Sadykhov will face Ismael Bonfim from Brazil. Their fight will be the third most important match of the evening.

The main event on the poster will feature a bout between Jared Cannonier (USA) and Gregory Rodrigues (Brazil).

Sadykhov’s most recent fight was on November 11, 2023, in New York at the Madison Square Garden, where he faced Vyacheslav Borshchev from Russia. After three rounds, the match ended in a draw.

Idman.biz