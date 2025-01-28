28 January 2025
Tofig Musayev to be trained by Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach

MMA
News
28 January 2025 18:41
19
Azerbaijani and Gabala Sports Club's MMA fighter Tofig Musayev has revealed his team for the upcoming Global Fight League.

Musayev will compete under the banner of this organization, with his first fight scheduled for April, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament, featuring teams from the UAE, Brazil, and the USA, will see athletes fight in two-person teams.

Musayev will be part of the same team as Russian fighter Damir Ismagulov, known for his UFC appearances. The teams will be named after various cities, and Musayev and Ismagulov will represent the Dubai team. They will be coached by Javier Mendes, who previously trained Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The tournament will also feature well-known fighters from UFC and Bellator, including Kevin Lee, Sidney Outlaw, Patrick "Pitbull" Freire, Lucas Martins, Ben Henderson, and Tony Ferguson.

Idman.biz

