Two more Azerbaijani MMA fighters, Emin Sharifov and Hamlet Aslanov, have signed contracts with the Global Fight League (GFL).

The athletes will now represent Azerbaijan in the league’s tournaments, Idman.biz reports.

With these additions, the number of Azerbaijani fighters in the newly established organization has increased to three. Earlier, Tofig Musayev also announced his participation in the Global Fight League.

Idman.biz