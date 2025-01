Azerbaijani MMA fighter Zumrud Guliyeva has added another impressive victory to her record.

The young athlete, representing the ASED organization and Simral club, competed in the Octagon-69 event held in Kazakhstan, Idman.biz reports.

In the 52.2 kg category, Zumrud faced local fighter Rusalina Mulikova. The bout ended in the first round, with Zumrud securing a win via a choke submission.

The fight took place in Almaty, showcasing the rising talent of this 18-year-old fighter.

