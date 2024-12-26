Khabib Nurmagomedov offers condolences following plane crash – PHOTO

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his condolences following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.

The renowned Russian fighter shared a post on social media, expressing his sorrow over the tragic incident, Idman.biz reports.

Nurmagomedov stated: "I offer my condolences to the brotherly regions. I pray for patience for the families of those who lost their lives in the Baku-Grozny plane crash and wish a swift recovery for the injured."

The passenger plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25. Of the 67 people aboard, 38 died, while 29 survived.

President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree declaring a day of national mourning following the tragic loss.

Idman.biz