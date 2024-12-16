Azerbaijani athletes return home after successful performances at the World Championship – PHOTO

The MMA World Championship was held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Idman.biz, citing Oxu.Az, reports that the Azerbaijani athletes who performed successfully at the competition have returned home.

In the U16 category, Ali Mammadli (58 kg) won a gold medal, while Adem Asgarov (42 kg) earned a bronze in the U12 category.

In the U18 competition, Shamil Sharifzada (79 kg) claimed a silver medal, and Ali Aghayev (56 kg) took home a bronze.

In the senior category, Ehtiram Darvishov (61 kg) secured a silver medal, while Sardar Sardarli (65 kg) and Tofig Niftaliyev (120 kg) each won a bronze.

Idman.biz