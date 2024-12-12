Nariman Abbasov defeated in Moscow, Emil Novruzov skips fight - VIDEO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Nariman Abbasov (77 kg) competed in the Hype Fighting Championship in Moscow.

Idman.biz reports that Abbasov faced off against local fighter Marif Pirayev in a title bout. The fight lasted five rounds, with the judges unanimously declaring Pirayev the winner. This victory avenged Pirayev’s 2022 loss to Abbasov in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, another Azerbaijani fighter, Emil Novruzov (70 kg), was scheduled to fight Russian opponent Harun Boziyev. However, Novruzov did not enter the ring.

Idman.biz