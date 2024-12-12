12 December 2024
EN

Nariman Abbasov defeated in Moscow, Emil Novruzov skips fight - VIDEO

MMA
News
12 December 2024 10:33
19
Nariman Abbasov defeated in Moscow, Emil Novruzov skips fight - VIDEO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Nariman Abbasov (77 kg) competed in the Hype Fighting Championship in Moscow.

Idman.biz reports that Abbasov faced off against local fighter Marif Pirayev in a title bout. The fight lasted five rounds, with the judges unanimously declaring Pirayev the winner. This victory avenged Pirayev’s 2022 loss to Abbasov in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, another Azerbaijani fighter, Emil Novruzov (70 kg), was scheduled to fight Russian opponent Harun Boziyev. However, Novruzov did not enter the ring.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Nariman Abbasov to fight after one-month wait
11 December 17:34
MMA

Nariman Abbasov to fight after one-month wait

Abbasov will compete at the Hype Fighting Championship in Moscow, Russia
Polish fighter ready for rematch with Fiziev
11 December 14:28
MMA

Polish fighter ready for rematch with Fiziev

"I appreciate your attitude—there are no easy fights"
Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze challenges Rafael Fiziev to a fight
11 December 11:13
MMA

Georgian fighter Guram Kutateladze challenges Rafael Fiziev to a fight

Rafael Fziiev doesn not have an opponent and nobody wants to fight him
Bonfim favored against Sadykhov in February 15 bout
10 December 17:25
MMA

Bonfim favored against Sadykhov in February 15 bout

The match will be the main event of the UFC Fight Night, which will feature eight exciting bouts
Azerbaijani fighter becomes World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO
10 December 11:32
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter becomes World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO

The World Championship in MMA and Grappling has kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia
Azerbaijan’s national Muay Thai team wins 10 medals at International Competition – PHOTO
9 December 14:51
MMA

Azerbaijan’s national Muay Thai team wins 10 medals at International Competition – PHOTO

The team secured 10 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg
11 December 10:08
Football

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences
President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies
9 December 15:26
Boxing

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

During his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one