Nariman Abbasov to fight after one-month wait

Today, Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Nariman Abbasov (77 kg) will step into the ring for his next fight.

Idman.biz reports that Abbasov will compete at the Hype Fighting Championship in Moscow, Russia.

In the main event of the night, Abbasov will face local fighter Marif Pirayev, marking a rematch for the Russian. Pirayev lost to Nariman in 2022 at Fights Nights.

Another Azerbaijani fighter, Emil Novruzov (70 kg), will also be in action, facing Russian Harun Boziyev. The fights will begin at 19:00 Baku time.

The event was originally scheduled for November 12, but the tournament in Moscow's Live Hall was halted by Russian law enforcement authorities.

Idman.biz