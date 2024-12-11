11 December 2024
Polish fighter ready for rematch with Fiziev

11 December 2024 14:28
Polish UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has expressed his willingness to face Azerbaijani fighter Rafael Fiziev in a rematch.

Idman.biz reports that Gamrot shared his enthusiasm on social media, stating: "I appreciate your attitude—there are no easy fights. A five-round rematch with you sounds great."

In their previous encounter in September 2023, Fiziev suffered a leg injury during the second round, leading to a technical knockout victory for Gamrot.
The 31-year-old Fiziev currently holds a record of 12 wins and 3 losses, while the 33-year-old Gamrot boasts an impressive record of 24 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no-contest from 28 fights.

