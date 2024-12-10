10 December 2024
EN

Bonfim favored against Sadykhov in February 15 bout

MMA
News
10 December 2024 17:25
15
Bonfim favored against Sadykhov in February 15 bout

In the upcoming fight on February 15 in Las Vegas, Brazilian Ismael Bonfim is considered the favorite to face Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov.

The match will be the main event of the UFC Fight Night, which will feature eight exciting bouts, Idman.biz reports.

Bonfim has competed in 24 MMA matches, securing victory in 20 of them. In contrast, Sadykhov has participated in 11 fights, winning 9, drawing 1, and suffering 1 loss.

Sadykhov’s last fight took place on November 11 of the previous year at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, where he faced Russian Viacheslav Borshchev. The three-round bout ended in a draw, as scored by the judges.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani fighter becomes World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO
11:32
MMA

Azerbaijani fighter becomes World Champion - PHOTO - VIDEO

The World Championship in MMA and Grappling has kicked off in Jakarta, Indonesia
Azerbaijan’s national Muay Thai team wins 10 medals at International Competition – PHOTO
9 December 14:51
MMA

Azerbaijan’s national Muay Thai team wins 10 medals at International Competition – PHOTO

The team secured 10 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze
Bahram Rajabzadeh eyes championship fight after two-round victory - VIDEO
9 December 11:00
MMA

Bahram Rajabzadeh eyes championship fight after two-round victory - VIDEO

“Despite having fought so many bouts, I feel fantastic"
Vugar Karamov: "I do not consider myself weaker than anyone" - INTERVIEW
8 December 12:58
MMA

Vugar Karamov: "I do not consider myself weaker than anyone" - INTERVIEW

"I will leave for Japan on December 26"
Knockout in two seconds - VIDEO
7 December 14:05
MMA

Knockout in two seconds - VIDEO

The meeting in the BKFC league was the shortest match in history
Vugar Karamov to face Brazilian Roberto de Souza in Rizin revenge fight - REVENGE FIGHT
5 December 12:48
MMA

Vugar Karamov to face Brazilian Roberto de Souza in Rizin revenge fight - REVENGE FIGHT

The fight will take place in the traditional New Year show, in the lightweight category (71 kg)

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO
9 December 14:37
Volleyball

Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

Volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars
Two medals for Azerbaijani gymnasts in Serbia - PHOTO
8 December 09:39
Gymnastics

Two medals for Azerbaijani gymnasts in Serbia - PHOTO

On December 5, the "Memorial Laza Krstic and Marica Dzelatovic" gymnastics competition kicked off in Novi Sad, Serbia
Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director
8 December 14:23
World football

Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director

Manchester United has parted ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth