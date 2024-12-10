Bonfim favored against Sadykhov in February 15 bout

In the upcoming fight on February 15 in Las Vegas, Brazilian Ismael Bonfim is considered the favorite to face Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov.

The match will be the main event of the UFC Fight Night, which will feature eight exciting bouts, Idman.biz reports.

Bonfim has competed in 24 MMA matches, securing victory in 20 of them. In contrast, Sadykhov has participated in 11 fights, winning 9, drawing 1, and suffering 1 loss.

Sadykhov’s last fight took place on November 11 of the previous year at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, where he faced Russian Viacheslav Borshchev. The three-round bout ended in a draw, as scored by the judges.

Idman.biz