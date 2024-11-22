24 November 2024
EN

Nazim Sadykhov’s next UFC opponent confirmed – Revenge Match

MMA
News
22 November 2024 11:57
44
Nazim Sadykhov’s next UFC opponent confirmed – Revenge Match

Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov’s next opponent in the UFC has been revealed. He will face Brazilian Ismael Bonfim in an upcoming bout.

According to Idman.biz, the fight is scheduled for February 15th next year in Las Vegas, USA.

Ismael is a familiar opponent for local fight fans. He earned his place in the UFC by defeating Azerbaijani representative Nariman Abbasov during the "Dana White's Contender Series," which paved the way for Sadykhov to get a shot at revenge should he win the match.

This will be Sadykhov’s fourth UFC fight. He has a record of 2 wins and 1 draw in the octagon so far. His opponent, Bonfim, has won 2 of his 3 UFC bouts, with 1 loss.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Gunduz Nabiyev's knockout victory - VIDEO
23 November 09:00
MMA

Gunduz Nabiyev's knockout victory - VIDEO

Azerbaijani fighter Gunduz Nabiyev entered the ring and faced Uzbekistan's Muhiddin Alimov
Magerram Gasanzade dreams of Bellator after victory at Rizin
22 November 11:49
MMA

Magerram Gasanzade dreams of Bellator after victory at Rizin

"I couldn't fight exactly how I wanted"
Tofig Musayev prepares for next fight in Thailand, awaiting date and location
21 November 15:10
MMA

Tofig Musayev prepares for next fight in Thailand, awaiting date and location

"I can’t wait for the announcement to be made"
Rafael Fiziev out of Top 10 – RANKING
19 November 17:10
MMA

Rafael Fiziev out of Top 10 – RANKING

UFC has released its updated ranking table
Vugar Karamov: "I was hungry, trained, and achieved my goal" - INTERVIEW
18 November 12:25
MMA

Vugar Karamov: "I was hungry, trained, and achieved my goal" - INTERVIEW

He Azerbaijan's MMA fighter representing the Gabala Sports Club, shared his insight
MMA fighter stabbed to death in Sumgayit – PHOTO
18 November 09:49
MMA

MMA fighter stabbed to death in Sumgayit – PHOTO

Despite efforts to save his life, Khalilzade passed away outside the medical facility

Most read

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO
21 November 10:17
Football

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Reflecting on his experiences playing against both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodri shared his admiration for the Argentine legend
Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error
21 November 13:38
Football

VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error

In the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Azerbaijan (6-0), there are claims that the VAR system made a significant error
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held