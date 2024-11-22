Nazim Sadykhov’s next UFC opponent confirmed – Revenge Match

Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov’s next opponent in the UFC has been revealed. He will face Brazilian Ismael Bonfim in an upcoming bout.

According to Idman.biz, the fight is scheduled for February 15th next year in Las Vegas, USA.

Ismael is a familiar opponent for local fight fans. He earned his place in the UFC by defeating Azerbaijani representative Nariman Abbasov during the "Dana White's Contender Series," which paved the way for Sadykhov to get a shot at revenge should he win the match.

This will be Sadykhov’s fourth UFC fight. He has a record of 2 wins and 1 draw in the octagon so far. His opponent, Bonfim, has won 2 of his 3 UFC bouts, with 1 loss.

Idman.biz