Magerram Gasanzade dreams of Bellator after victory at Rizin

"I couldn't fight exactly how I wanted, but I performed well in each of the three rounds."

This was the statement made by Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Magerram Gasanzade (61 kg) to Idman.biz.

The 27-year-old athlete made his debut at the international Rizin Landmark 10 tournament in Japan, where he defeated local fighter Rikuto Shirakawa. He expressed pride in raising Azerbaijan's flag in Japan: "I was very motivated and well-prepared. Our coach, Ruslan Efendiyev, had us well-prepared for this competition. Not every athlete gets the chance to raise their flag in distant Japan. It is a very proud feeling. It's hard to express these emotions. We always do our best to make our three-colored flag wave high."

Gasanzade also shared his future plans: "I have a two-fight contract with the Rizin organization. After that, I will evaluate other offers. I would love to fight in Bellator or PFL. UFC could also be an option. I believe I am ready to showcase my strength in these three organizations."

Magerram Gasanzade has competed in 11 professional matches, winning 10 and losing 1.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz