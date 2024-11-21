24 November 2024
Tofig Musayev prepares for next fight in Thailand, awaiting date and location

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Tofig Musayev is continuing his preparations for his next fight.

In an interview with Idman.biz, the 34-year-old athlete shared that his training is taking place in Thailand.

"The training is going well. I’m training alongside Rafael Fiziyev. I chose Thailand for better preparation for my fight. Although my opponent is not yet confirmed, it should be clarified in a few days. The fight is expected to take place either on December 31st or January 10th next year. The venue will either be in the USA or Japan."

Musayev also mentioned that he feels in great form and is eagerly awaiting the fight: "I’m looking forward to the fight. I can’t wait for the announcement to be made."

Musayev's last fight took place in November of last year at the Landmark 7 tournament in Baku, where he triumphed over Japanese fighter Koji Takeda.

