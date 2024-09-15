Azerbaijani representative won the Grand Bellagio Championship 2

Grand Bellagio Championship 2 kickboxing and MMA international tournament was held in Batumi.

Six out of eight fights in the competition organized for the second time were organized on the basis of kickboxing and two on the basis of MMA rules, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Israel, Belgium, Iran, Uganda, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Armenia participated in the championship. Azerbaijani athlete Yusif Gasimov, who fought in the 68 kg weight class according to the rules of MMA, defeated his Kazakh opponent Ulan Tambagayev with a suffocating trick.

The main fight of the night was between Alim Nabiyev, an Azerbaijani athlete living in Georgia, 7-time world and 3-time European kickboxing champion, and Umar Semata, a Ugandan athlete, continental and three-time world champion. The scientist won brilliantly. With this, Nabiyev achieved his 56th victory out of 64 fights.

The employees of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Georgia, the Consulate General in Batumi, Azerbaijani businessmen operating in Georgia participated in the event to support our athletes.

Idman.biz