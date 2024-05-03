3 May 2024
3 May 2024 11:58
Nazim Sadykhov met with Mike Tyson: "I couldn't believe my eyes"

MMA fighter Nazim Sadykhov from Azerbaijan met with the legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Idman.biz reports that he himself shared about it on his social network account.

Sadykhov did not hide his surprise at the random meeting in Brooklyn: "Is this a legend? To be honest, I couldn't believe my eyes."

It should be noted that our fighter plans to return to the Octagon early next year. The athlete, who is preparing for the new season, said that he will fight for the "Top-15" in the lightweight ranking.

Idman.biz

