28 March 2026
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UFC champion responds to Khabib: "A man can also be raised as a weakling"

MMA
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28 March 2026 17:16
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UFC champion responds to Khabib: "A man can also be raised as a weakling"

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has responded sharply to comments made by former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov regarding women’s MMA, İdman.Biz reports.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov criticised the sport, describing it as unnatural and questioning the idea of women competing in combat disciplines. He argued that women were created to be weaker than men and suggested that modern society is trying to blur those differences.

Shevchenko rejected that view, pointing to examples of strong and capable women, including her own family and historical figures. She also stressed that strength and ability are shaped by upbringing rather than gender.

“A man can also be raised as a weakling who is incapable of anything,” she said. “Martial arts are a warrior tradition where there is no male or female — there is only the art. People train to become better, stronger and smarter, and to ensure no one can harm them.”

The exchange has reignited debate within the MMA community about the role of women in combat sports, with women’s divisions now firmly established as a key part of the UFC’s global appeal.

Idman.Biz
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