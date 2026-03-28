28 March 2026
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Conor McGregor responds to pay-per-view debate with bold claim

MMA
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28 March 2026 11:36
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Conor McGregor responds to pay-per-view debate with bold claim

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has weighed in on the ongoing discussion around paid broadcasts of the promotion’s events.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Irish star reacted to figures published by journalist Dave Meltzer, making a typically confident statement on social media platform X.

“My last fight generated more than all of these combined,” McGregor wrote, referencing recent pay-per-view numbers.

The 35-year-old has not competed in MMA since July 2021, when he suffered a first-round TKO defeat due to a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Despite his long absence from the octagon, McGregor remains one of the sport’s biggest commercial draws. Over the course of his professional career, he has recorded 22 victories and six defeats.

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