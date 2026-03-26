26 March 2026
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Tofiq Musayev on training with Khabib’s team: "It’s like a concrete slab"

MMA
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26 March 2026 16:45
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Tofiq Musayev on training with Khabib’s team: "It’s like a concrete slab"

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Tofiq Musayev has spoken about his experience of training and sparring with members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the fighter noted that competing against athletes such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev requires maximum concentration and physical readiness.

"Many guys from Khabib’s team said that grappling with Khabib or Islam feels like having a concrete slab placed on you. That’s absolutely true. The Caucasus is known for its wrestling, and their level is completely different," Musayev was quoted as saying by Sport24.

The fighter also highlighted that discipline and total dedication are the key traits of the team.

"Khabib and Islam are world-famous UFC champions. In their team, discipline is at a very high level. They are ready to sacrifice everything to achieve results. I respect them greatly and have learned a lot from them," he added.

It should be noted that on March 28, Tofiq Musayev will face Chilean fighter Ignacio Bahamondes at a UFC event in Seattle (USA).

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