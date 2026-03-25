25 March 2026
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Tofiq Musayev’s opponent makes emotional confession: “I cried in the shower so no one would see”

MMA
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25 March 2026 17:23
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Tofiq Musayev’s opponent makes emotional confession: “I cried in the shower so no one would see”

Chilean lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes has made several striking and deeply personal statements ahead of his fight with Azerbaijani fighter Tofiq Musayev.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the bout between Musayev and Bahamondes is scheduled for March 28 in Seattle as part of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer.

The most notable revelation from the Chilean concerns his mental state in recent months, during which he struggled with the lack of opportunities in the UFC. Speaking to streamer Shelao, Bahamondes admitted he broke down in tears in the shower after training.

“It was a strange state, because I went from anger at not being given a fight by the UFC to anxiety, and then into depression. I needed a fight, I needed to get back into the octagon, I needed to compete. One day I was training, still living in camp mode, pushing my body hard, completely exhausted, I went into the shower and, as it happens, I cried there so no one could see,” Bahamondes said.

He also recalled the moment he was given the chance to return. His last fight took place on June 21, 2025, at the UFC event in Baku, where he lost by unanimous decision to another Azerbaijani fighter, Rafael Fiziev.

“I said: ‘God, please give me a chance, any chance, I’ll be ready, I just need an opportunity.’ The next day I got a call offering me a fight on short notice, and I said: ‘God, I would have liked a couple more weeks, not just four, but God’s timing is perfect,’” he added.

In an interview with The Clinic, Bahamondes also spoke directly about the upcoming fight with Musayev.

“Defeat is always hard, but we approached it responsibly to learn the right lessons and not repeat the same mistakes. This sport is so fast and dynamic that in a matter of seconds you have to adjust your plan while controlling many factors. At this level, any detail can decide the outcome,” he said.

Discussing the fight itself, Bahamondes emphasised adaptability as key.

“We are ready for different scenarios, and that is crucial. Against Fiziev, our plan changed because he came out very differently from his previous fights, but this time we are ready to adapt to anything that happens. To beat Musayev, I have to follow the game plan and listen to my team. I’ve trained extremely hard in recent months, which is why I was able to accept this fight on short notice,” he noted.

Bahamondes also highlighted the difficulties in securing a fight.

“Matchmaking is very dynamic, and many fights that seem logical don’t happen in the end. I had been asking for a fight for a long time, but it didn’t materialise because other fighters also turned it down. This time I got the opportunity and accepted it, because I need to compete,” he added.

It should be noted that Tofiq Musayev also had his first and only UFC fight on June 21 last year in Baku, where he lost to Kyrgyz fighter Myktybek Orolbai.

Idman.Biz
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