Rogan calls for Evloev vs Volkanovski at proposed White House UFC event

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has suggested Movsar Evloev should face Alexander Volkanovski at a potential UFC event set to take place at the White House, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan praised the Russian featherweight following his split-decision victory over Britain’s Lerone Murphy at UFC Fight Night 270, a result that preserved Evloev’s unbeaten professional record.

"Evloev looked very impressive. The fact he was able to stand and trade with Murphy was really notable. I hope the UFC doesn’t overlook him again. Volkanovski as the opponent and the White House as the venue — that would be incredible. Let him rest for a couple of months. It’s only March, and the event is scheduled for June. Let’s add more intrigue to that card," Rogan said.

Evloev, 32, has won all 20 of his professional bouts and currently sits at the top of the UFC featherweight rankings. He has previously stated that his win over Murphy should leave the promotion with no reason to deny him a title opportunity against former champion Volkanovski.

The proposed “UFC White House” event is expected to take place on the night of 14-15 June 2026. The show is reportedly being planned as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, as well as the 80th birthday of President Donald Trump.