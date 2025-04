Azerbaijani kickboxing world champion Amin Guliyev has added another major title to his name.

Guliyev claimed victory at Thailand Kickboxing World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Competing in the 67 kg weight category under K-1 rules, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated all of his opponents in Bangkok to secure the championship.

Amin Guliyev is also a World and European Champion, as well as the winner of the 3rd World Combat Games.

Idman.biz