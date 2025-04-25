Azerbaijani kickboxers to compete at Latvia Open

From April 25 to 28, athletes from the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation will represent the country at the WAKO Latvia Open tournament, taking place in Riga.

The Federation’s president, Orkhan Aliyev, wished the national team success ahead of their departure. He expressed confidence in the athletes’ potential and experience, stating his strong belief that they will raise the Azerbaijani flag by claiming victories at the event, Idman.biz reports.

The delegation is led by the Federation’s Secretary General, Ilkin Masimzada.

Among the athletes competing:

Rafig Babazade (57 kg, K-1) – double World and European Champion among juniors, representing the Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Aykhan Hasanov (81 kg, K-1) – athlete of the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Sports and Health Center.

Ogtay Ismayilov (60 kg, K-1) – representing Golden Ring Sports Club, also a WAKO World and European Champion among youth.

The coaching team includes Head Coach of the national junior team and honored coach Hikmat Hajiyev, alongside coach Orkhan Akbarli.

Aydın Aghabeyov, a WAKO-certified referee and Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation’s Referees Committee, will also represent the country in Latvia.

Winners of the tournament will participate in a gala evening and receive cash prizes.

