25 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani kickboxers to compete at Latvia Open

Kickboxing
News
25 April 2025 14:00
24
Azerbaijani kickboxers to compete at Latvia Open

From April 25 to 28, athletes from the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation will represent the country at the WAKO Latvia Open tournament, taking place in Riga.

The Federation’s president, Orkhan Aliyev, wished the national team success ahead of their departure. He expressed confidence in the athletes’ potential and experience, stating his strong belief that they will raise the Azerbaijani flag by claiming victories at the event, Idman.biz reports.

The delegation is led by the Federation’s Secretary General, Ilkin Masimzada.

Among the athletes competing:

Rafig Babazade (57 kg, K-1) – double World and European Champion among juniors, representing the Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Aykhan Hasanov (81 kg, K-1) – athlete of the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Sports and Health Center.

Ogtay Ismayilov (60 kg, K-1) – representing Golden Ring Sports Club, also a WAKO World and European Champion among youth.

The coaching team includes Head Coach of the national junior team and honored coach Hikmat Hajiyev, alongside coach Orkhan Akbarli.

Aydın Aghabeyov, a WAKO-certified referee and Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation’s Referees Committee, will also represent the country in Latvia.

Winners of the tournament will participate in a gala evening and receive cash prizes.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bahram Rajabzadeh calls on Sumgayit residents to join upcoming meeting
18 April 13:21
Kickboxing

Bahram Rajabzadeh calls on Sumgayit residents to join upcoming meeting

Azerbaijani kickboxer and world champion Bahram Rajabzadeh has made a heartfelt appeal to the residents of Sumgayit
Amin Guliyev wins World Cup title – PHOTO
11 April 15:41
Kickboxing

Amin Guliyev wins World Cup title – PHOTO

Guliyev claimed victory at Thailand Kickboxing World Cup
33 clubs in the Azerbaijan championship
29 March 14:40
Kickboxing

33 clubs in the Azerbaijan championship

The championship will mainly involve the federation's clubs operating in Baku
Farid Gayibov meets with WAKO President - PHOTO
4 March 17:21
Kickboxing

Farid Gayibov meets with WAKO President - PHOTO

The minister welcomed his guest and provided insights into the country’s achievements
Suspended kickboxer: "I took the medication for medical treatment"
4 March 15:21
Kickboxing

Suspended kickboxer: "I took the medication for medical treatment"

Azerbaijani kickboxer Elshad Shahbazov shared his thoughts regarding his four-year suspension issued by AMADA
Azerbaijani kickboxer receives 4-year ban after doping violation
4 March 14:52
Kickboxing

Azerbaijani kickboxer receives 4-year ban after doping violation

A prohibited substance or its metabolites/markers were detected in Shahbazov’s test sample

Most read

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off