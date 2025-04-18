18 April 2025
Bahram Rajabzadeh calls on Sumgayit residents to join upcoming meeting

Kickboxing
News
18 April 2025 13:21
Azerbaijani kickboxer and world champion Bahram Rajabzadeh has made a heartfelt appeal to the residents of Sumgayit.

Rajabzadeh is inviting locals to attend a special event on April 19, where discussions on the development of sports will take place, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting will be held at the Sumgayit Drama Theatre. “We’ll be exchanging ideas about how to develop sports, and I’ll also be talking with young people about what it means to be a champion. There will be some valuable advice shared,” said the champion.

Rajabzadeh last stepped into the ring on April 6, when he faced Brian Douwes at the Glory 99 event. The 33-year-old athlete knocked out his opponent in the first round.

