The 29th National Kickboxing Championship was held.

819 athletes from 93 clubs representing 26 cities and regions across the country competed in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The championship, which included cadet, junior, and youth age categories, featured intense and exciting matches in both ring and tatami formats.

At the end of the event, athletes who stood out in various age and weight categories were awarded diplomas and medals.

