Suspended kickboxer: "I took the medication for medical treatment"

"This decision came as a complete surprise to me."

Azerbaijani kickboxer Elshad Shahbazov shared his thoughts with Idman.biz regarding his four-year suspension issued by AMADA (Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency).

"I took those medications strictly for medical treatment. We submitted multiple pieces of evidence to AMADA, but unfortunately, they refused to accept them and upheld their decision," Shahbazov stated.

Discussing his future in the sport, he remained determined:

"I will continue my career. Of course, it would have been better without this suspension, but there's nothing I can do about it now."

Shahbazov tested positive for a prohibited substance or its metabolites/markers, leading to his four-year ban, effective from November 25, 2023.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz