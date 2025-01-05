Vice-president of the Kickboxing Federation was detained as a client of organized crime - PHOTO

One more person was detained in connection with the crime committed last night involving kickboxers and boxing trainers.

Referring to Idman.biz, Prosport.Az informs that Ramal Aslanov, the world and European kickboxing champion, the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation, was detained by the officers of the Khatai District Police Headquarters.

Ramal Aslanov, nicknamed Lord, is suspected as the person who gave the order to Elnur Hamidov, Elchin Huseynov and Elvin Mammadov, who took part in the beating of SBS major, Honored kickboxing coach and Honored sports master Fuad Zeynalov. Although Ramal Huseynov and Fuad Zeynalov worked in the same federation, they had cold relations for a long time.

