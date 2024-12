Today, Azerbaijani kickboxer Bahram Rajabzade will step into the ring for his next fight in the prestigious Glory series.

The 32-year-old athlete is set to face North Macedonian fighter Daniel Stefanovski, Idman.biz reports.

The bout will take place in the city of Gelredome, Netherlands, starting at 10:00 PM local time.

Stefanovski, 28, brings an impressive professional record of 29 fights, boasting 22 victories and 7 losses.

Idman.biz