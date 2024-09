WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championship has ended in Budapest.

The competition was held according to the WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organizations) version, as Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani national team won a total of 36 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, and 23 bronze) in the tournament.

Four of the five highest medals were obtained in K-1.

Idman.biz