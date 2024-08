The kickboxing world championship continues in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Azerbaijani athletes are also competing in the competition held by the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative Kanan Jafarli won his third consecutive victory in the World Cup. Azerbaijani athlete, who performed at the weight of 63.5 kg, won against Christian Georgiev from Bulgaria. Jafarli advanced to the final with this victory.

Idman.biz