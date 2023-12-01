The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Karate Championships was held - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the 28th National Karate Championship among children, cadets and adults, and the 31st National Championship among adults and para karate players was held.

Idman.biz reports that the President of Azerbaijan Karate Federation Ulvi Guliyev, Vice-Presidents Fuzuli Musayev, Rahman Hatamov and other members of the Board of Directors of the organization took part in the event held at the Sports and Health Club of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

At the beginning of the ceremony, a parade of the teams that will participate in the championship took place. Afterwards, Ulvi Guliyev wished success to the athletes. He said that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays great attention and care to sports: "Azerbaijan hosts many international competitions. It is known all over the world as a sports country."

Aydin Mammadov, head of the non-Olympic sports sector of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, emphasized that the Karate Federation is developing and the fans are happy with the success of the Azerbaijani teams in this sport.

After the official speeches, the National Anthem was played and the dear memory of the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence.

It should be noted that the competition will continue until December 3.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz