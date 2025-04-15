Zaretska and team head to Cairo for Karate1-Premier League

This week, Cairo will host the next leg of the Karate1-Premier League.

The third stage of the ranking tournament will take place from April 18–20, with the participation of the Azerbaijani national team.

Triple world champion Irina Zaretska (68 kg), who will be competing in her first tournament since returning from maternity leave, will travel to the Egyptian capital alongside Aminaga Guliyev (60 kg), Nuran Rzazada (67 kg), and Turgut Hasanov (84 kg).

The World Karate Federation (WKF) has labeled the Cairo event as a decisive moment of the season:

“With only one more tournament left before the awards are presented, this stage will play a crucial role in shaping the final standings. The ‘Grand Winner’ title is awarded to the top athlete in each category. The winners will be determined at the final tournament in Rabat.”

Idman.biz