The first stage of the Karate 1-Youth League was held in Al-Fujairah, UAE.

An Azerbaijani national team athlete delivered an impressive performance in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Competing in the U14, 52 kg category, Daniz Najafli advanced to the final but fell short in the decisive bout, settling for the silver medal.

For context, Team Azerbaijan participated in the tournament with 31 karatekas.

Idman.biz