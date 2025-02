The first stage of the Karate Youth League will kick off on February 20 in Al Fujairah, UAE.

The event will last for 3 days, with the Azerbaijan team also participating, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 31 Azerbaijani karate athletes will compete in the tournament, testing their skills in the children, youth, and junior categories.

The Youth League is expected to host over 2,000 karatekas from 87 countries.

Idman.biz