Bishkek Open Karate Championship was held in Kyrgyzstan.

Azerbaijani national team won 3 medals in kumite competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Among our karatekas, Aslan Dostuyev (67 kg) won gold among adults, Rauf Imanov (61 kg) won silver among youth, and Omar Aliyev (30 kg) won bronze among children.

In addition to Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, about 1,000 athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia competed in the international tournament.

