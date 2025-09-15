XXXIII National Shotokan Karate Championship held in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

With the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and under the organization and leadership of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, the XXXIII National Championship in Shotokan Karate was held.

The competition took place at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, with around 400 athletes from Baku, Sumgayit, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Ganja, Shirvan, Gazakh, Sheki, Ujar, Lankaran, Salyan, and other regions participating, Idman.biz reports.

Nearly 30 clubs from different regions of the country took part in the championship.

The event was attended by Elchin Mehdizada, a board member of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation and head of Shotokan Karate, Vusal Abdullazada, assistant to the president of the Federation, well-known representatives of the sports community, coaches, referees, athletes, and sports fans.

In the team standings, “Qaraqaplan” Sports Club took first place, “Arpachay” Karate Club came second, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ “Budokan” Sports Club secured third place.

