Huseyn Mammadli: “I lost in the final due to a momentary wrong decision”

Azerbaijani karateka Huseyn Mammadli was defeated in the final of the "Karate-1" A Series tournament held in Salzburg, Austria, due to a momentary wrong decision.

According to Idman.biz, the athlete himself said this in a statement to Report news agency.

The karateka described the result as satisfactory: “As you know, the A Series tournament is held four times a year. This competition is important for adding points to the ranking. I won a silver medal in the men’s 67 kg weight category. In succession, I defeated athletes from Guatemala, Italy, England, France, Cyprus, and Kazakhstan to reach the final. Unfortunately, at this stage, I lost to my Italian opponent. I think that due to a momentary wrong decision, I let the fight slip away. Overall, I consider my result satisfactory. I am in good form at the moment. It was just that a momentary mistake changed the outcome.”

He also spoke about his upcoming plans: “The 3rd CIS Games will be held in Azerbaijan. Before this competition, we will have a training camp. We will prepare at a high level. I hope that at the 3rd CIS Games, I will be able to raise the Azerbaijani flag and ensure that our anthem is played. After that, there will be the Islamic Solidarity Games. Then the qualification competitions for the World Championship will begin. A license tournament for the World Championship will be held in Paris, France, and I will also participate there. I hope to achieve great results. I would like to express my deep gratitude to everyone who has supported me – the federation leadership and the coaches.”

