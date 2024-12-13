13 December 2024
Sensei Hitoshi Kasuya leads seminar in Baku – PHOTO

13 December 2024 14:37
The opening ceremony of the 32nd Nationwide Technical Seminar, led by Sensei Hitoshi Kasuya, a 9th Dan black belt holder, took place during his visit to Azerbaijan.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of Azerbaijan's martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, Idman.biz reports.

Fuzuli Musayev, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF) and an 8th Dan black belt holder, addressed the seminar participants on behalf of the AKF leadership and Board of Directors. He wished success to the participants and highlighted the seminar's objectives: improving the technical skills of athletes and coaches, fostering a healthy lifestyle among youth, and encouraging the effective use of their free time.

Hitoshi Kasuya, the Chief Instructor of the World Shotokan Karate-Do Federation, greeted Azerbaijani karate practitioners and wished them success. He expressed his satisfaction with his 25th visit to Azerbaijan and noted his plans to demonstrate practical techniques and discuss modern developments in karate during the seminar.

On behalf of the AKF leadership, a commemorative gift was presented to Kasuya in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the development of karate in Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by officials, including Fagan Safarov, Head of the Non-Olympic Sports Sector at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, AKF Vice Presidents Fuzuli Musayev, Rahman Hatamov, and Allahverdi Rustamov, Secretary General Gabil Sayadov, Chair of the Legal and Disciplinary Committee Hamdiyya Mammadov, Chair of the Technical and Coaches Committee Ahmad Afandi, and the Federation President's Assistant Vusal Abdullazada.

Over 250 athletes and coaches participated in the seminar. In addition to the technical sessions, Kasuya will conduct Dan black belt examinations for local athletes on the final day of the event.

İdman.biz

