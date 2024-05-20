20 May 2024
New head coach in the national team

Karate
News
20 May 2024 14:11
A new appointment has been made official in the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

Idman.biz reports that Vugar Karimov has been appointed the head coach of the 14-17-year-old kata team.

Anar Ahmadov will serve as the senior coach.

