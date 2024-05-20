New head coach in the national team

A new appointment has been made official in the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.
Idman.biz reports that Vugar Karimov has been appointed the head coach of the 14-17-year-old kata team.
Anar Ahmadov will serve as the senior coach.
Idman.biz
A new appointment has been made official in the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.
Idman.biz reports that Vugar Karimov has been appointed the head coach of the 14-17-year-old kata team.
Anar Ahmadov will serve as the senior coach.
Idman.biz
The members of the national team achieved this success at the European Championship held in Regensburg, Germany
Azerbaijan team will be headed by Ahmet Efendi, Chairman of the AKF Coaches Committee
The athletes who will participate in the competition were determined as a result of personal meetings.
At the opening ceremony of the competition, the coaches and judges who distinguished themselves in the last 1 year were awarded
The head coach of the national team, Sergey Rebrov, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament
The 38-year-old player will play in the team until December of the next season