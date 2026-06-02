2 June 2026
EN

Azerbaijan karate official appointed WSF vice-president

Karate
News
2 June 2026 11:59
22
Azerbaijan karate official appointed WSF vice-president

Renad Aliyev, chairman of the Para-Karate Committee of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, has been appointed to a new international position within the World Shotokan Federation (WSF).

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Aliyev has been elected vice-president of the WSF.

The appointment was described as recognition of his efforts in the development of para-karate and his contribution to international cooperation in the discipline.

Para-karate has continued to grow globally in recent years, providing athletes with disabilities increased opportunities to compete at international level under the umbrella of the World Karate Federation and affiliated organisations. Azerbaijan has also expanded its involvement in inclusive martial arts programmes and international para-sport initiatives.

Aliyev has been actively involved in promoting accessibility in karate and supporting the participation of para-athletes in regional and international competitions.

Idman.Biz
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