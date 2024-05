Shito-ryu team of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation will participate in the European Championship held in Regensburg, Germany.

Idman.biz reports that 3 karate players will defend the sports honor of Azerbaijan in the competition.

Imran Guluzade (72 kg), Mehman Eynalov (80 kg) and Fuad Aliyev (+80 kg) will compete for medals in the team.

Azerbaijan team will be headed by Ahmet Efendi, Chairman of the AKF Coaches Committee.

