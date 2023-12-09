Hitoshi Kasuya, 9th degree black belt, at a seminar in Baku - PHOTO

A seminar was held under the leadership of the world famous karate master Hitoshi Kasuya, who came to our country at the invitation of the President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Ulvi Guliyev.

Idman.biz reports that more than 100 athletes from various federations and clubs participated in the 31st all-republic technical seminar.

AKF vice-president Rahman Hatamov, secretary general Gabil Sayadov, member of the Federation Board of Directors Ahmet Efendi, head coach of the youth and junior national team Anar Allahverdiyev and other persons took part in the event.

During the seminar, 9th degree black belt owner Hitoshi Kasuya, who informed about the changes in modern karate, demonstrated his practical knowledge on specific tricks.

It should be noted that in addition to the seminar, the famous karate master will take the degree black belt exam from local athletes tomorrow.

