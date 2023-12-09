9 December 2023
EN

Hitoshi Kasuya, 9th degree black belt, at a seminar in Baku - PHOTO

Karate
News
9 December 2023 17:31
Hitoshi Kasuya, 9th degree black belt, at a seminar in Baku - PHOTO

A seminar was held under the leadership of the world famous karate master Hitoshi Kasuya, who came to our country at the invitation of the President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, Ulvi Guliyev.

Idman.biz reports that more than 100 athletes from various federations and clubs participated in the 31st all-republic technical seminar.

AKF vice-president Rahman Hatamov, secretary general Gabil Sayadov, member of the Federation Board of Directors Ahmet Efendi, head coach of the youth and junior national team Anar Allahverdiyev and other persons took part in the event.

During the seminar, 9th degree black belt owner Hitoshi Kasuya, who informed about the changes in modern karate, demonstrated his practical knowledge on specific tricks.

It should be noted that in addition to the seminar, the famous karate master will take the degree black belt exam from local athletes tomorrow.

Idman.biz

Related news

The Azerbaijan Karate Championship has ended
4 December 15:35
Karate

The Azerbaijan Karate Championship has ended

The Azerbaijan Karate Championship held at the Sports and Health Club of the Ministry of Emergencies has been concluded

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Karate Championships was held - PHOTO
1 December 15:08
Karate

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Karate Championships was held - PHOTO

The competition will continue until December 3
Azerbaijan will compete in the World Championship with 22 karate players – PHOTO
22 November 12:06
Karate

Azerbaijan will compete in the World Championship with 22 karate players – PHOTO

The Azerbaijani team will include winners and award winners of several international tournaments
Zaretska holds master classes in France
18 November 16:16
Karate

Zaretska holds master classes in France

Three-time World Karate Champion Irina Zaretska is in France
7 medals from Azerbaijan in the international tournament - PHOTO
15 November 20:08
Karate

7 medals from Azerbaijan in the international tournament - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan national karate team competed in the "Moskva Vselennaya" International Tournament in Russia
Azerbaijani karate player became World Champion for the 5th time - PHOTO
5 November 14:32
Karate

Azerbaijani karate player became World Champion for the 5th time - PHOTO

Athletes of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation successfully performed at the World Championship in the ashihara type held in Matsuyama, Japan

Most read

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO
7 December 11:36
World football

Confusion after Santos was relegated to Series B - PHOTO - VIDEO

Buses, vehicles, trash bins, signs and even homes were also targets of attacks after Santos is relegated in the Brazilian Championship
Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
7 December 10:58
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan’s football player: "After a successful performance in the Nations League, I received offers from international clubs" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

Interview of Azerbaijan national football player Nigar Mirzaliyeva on Idman.biz website
ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year
7 December 15:33
Other

ACRF was selected as the most active sports organization of the year

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) held an event dedicated to the sports results of 2023

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024
7 December 12:31
World football

TRANSFER NEWS: Real Madrid have a deadline for Mbappé: January 15 2024

Football transfer rumors, news and beyond