16 September 2025
Azerbaijan wins four medals at wrestling world championships in Zagreb

16 September 2025 11:12
42
The Azerbaijan freestyle wrestling team secured four medals at the World Championships in Zagreb: one silver and three bronze. Despite this, the team has not won a gold at the World Championships in recent years, a concern for athletes, coaches, and fans alike.

New talents like Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg) and Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg) won bronze, signaling promise for the upcoming 2028 Olympic cycle, Idman.biz reports.

Experienced wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) claimed his third consecutive World Championship bronze but fell short of gold due to illness before the tournament.

In the heavyweight division, Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), an Olympic bronze medalist and reigning European champion, reached the final but lost to Iran’s Amir Hossein Zare. Other wrestlers, including Dzhabrail Gadzhiev (79 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), faced early exits due to strong opponents and injury.

Currently, Azerbaijan ranks third in the overall standings with 83 points. Head coach Khetag Gazyumov emphasized the need to cultivate a new generation capable of winning future world titles. Meanwhile, the championships continue with women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman competitions yet to conclude.

