Azerbaijan holds official judo belt examinations in Agdam - PHOTO

An official belt examination was held at the Agdam Olympic Sports Complex, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

41 judokas from the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions participated in the exam according to their age groups, testing for white-yellow, yellow, orange, green, and blue belt ranks, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes who successfully passed the examination were awarded the corresponding belts and certificates.

Holding official belt exams is important for judokas to comprehensively learn judo techniques and serves as a key motivation for them.

Belt examinations are necessary for evaluating and officially recognizing skill levels, as well as for participation in prestigious domestic competitions in the future.

