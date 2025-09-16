16 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan holds official judo belt examinations in Agdam - PHOTO

Judo
News
16 September 2025 11:26
41
Azerbaijan holds official judo belt examinations in Agdam - PHOTO

An official belt examination was held at the Agdam Olympic Sports Complex, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

41 judokas from the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions participated in the exam according to their age groups, testing for white-yellow, yellow, orange, green, and blue belt ranks, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes who successfully passed the examination were awarded the corresponding belts and certificates.

Holding official belt exams is important for judokas to comprehensively learn judo techniques and serves as a key motivation for them.

Belt examinations are necessary for evaluating and officially recognizing skill levels, as well as for participation in prestigious domestic competitions in the future.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan wins four medals at wrestling world championships in Zagreb
11:12
Judo

Azerbaijan wins four medals at wrestling world championships in Zagreb

Team aims for future gold as new talents emerge and veterans build experience
Kodokan experts complete seminars in Baku - PHOTO
15 September 16:02
Judo

Kodokan experts complete seminars in Baku - PHOTO

Japanese judo masters awarded international certificates to local coaches after intensive training sessions
Judo regional championships for U-14 and U-17 kick off in Khachmaz - PHOTO
12 September 17:40
Judo

Judo regional championships for U-14 and U-17 kick off in Khachmaz - PHOTO

Northern region youth compete for ranking points and national team selection
Azerbaijan hosts Kodokan experts for ne-waza seminar - PHOTO
10 September 17:45
Judo

Azerbaijan hosts Kodokan experts for ne-waza seminar - PHOTO

Top judo masters Hirano Hiroyuki and Mikihiro Mukai lead training to enhance technical skills and deepen understanding of judo philosophy and traditions
U-14 and U-17 regional judo championships to be held in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur
10 September 17:13
Judo

U-14 and U-17 regional judo championships to be held in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

Competitions aim to build a youth judo base and select athletes for the national championship
Azerbaijan men’s judo team begins training camp in Brazil
9 September 13:44
Judo

Azerbaijan men’s judo team begins training camp in Brazil

Two-week sessions in Sao Paulo form a key part of preparations for the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today
Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"
13 September 17:37
Football

Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"

Former Azerbaijani national team defender gave a statement
Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW
13 September 16:36
Football

Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player gave an interview