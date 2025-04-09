Women’s judo team heads to Italy

Azerbaijan’s women’s judo team will take part in the European Judo Championships Cadets to be held in Lignano, Italy, on April 12–13.

The team will consist of seven athletes, Idman.biz reports.

The athletes representing Azerbaijan at the tournament are: Farida Mirzayeva (48 kg), Khadija Gadasheva (52 kg), Gulnara Bayramova,Vusala Hajiyeva (both 57 kg), Nilgun Rzayeva, Leyla Atayeva (63 kg), and Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kg).

Judokas from 29 countries are expected to compete in the European Judo Championships Cadets.

