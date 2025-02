“I want to win every competition I enter.”

Japanese judoka Uta Abe (52 kg), winner of the Baku Grand Slam, expressed her satisfaction with her victory, Idman.biz reports.

The four-time world champion emphasized that winning gold in Azerbaijan has given her extra motivation:

“I felt a lot of support. The season has just begun, and I believe more victories will follow.”

Abe sees this triumph as an important step forward in her career.

Idman.biz