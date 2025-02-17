Zelym Kotsoiev: “I gained five kilograms during rest” - INTERVIEW

Olympic judo champion Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) shared his latest thoughts with Idman.biz in an exclusive interview.

– How would you evaluate the Baku Grand Slam?

– I’m very happy that this prestigious event is held in Baku every year. Winning a gold medal at this tournament is a source of pride. My friend and teammate, Zelim Tckaev, brought joy to everyone with his victory.

– Any updates regarding your career?

– Everything is progressing as usual. I train twice a day and am now preparing for the European Championships, which will take place in two months. There’s not much time left.

– Has your life changed after the Olympics?

– Well, I gained around five kilograms during my rest period (laughs). Other than that, nothing has really changed.

– What will be your first major competition after the Olympics?

– The European Championships in two months. We are fully focused on training.

– Do you know if Hidayat Heydarov will participate?

– I’m not sure. He trains with us in the gym every morning and evening, but I’m not aware of his plans.

– Any changes in your training routine?

– Nothing significant. We have a highly skilled coaching staff, and we trust their guidance completely. We follow their instructions diligently.

– Your personal coach, Elkhan Mammadov, is also a senior coach for the national team.

– Yes, and that’s a great advantage for me. Elkhan coach supports me a lot. I also want to highlight our head coach, Richard Trautmann, who plans our sessions, motivates us, and corrects our mistakes. We are fortunate to have such a strong coaching team, and this is thanks to the support from our Judo Federation.

– Azerbaijan is yet to have a two-time Olympic champion...

– That’s what drives both Hidayat and me the most. We are determined to win gold at our second Olympics. Our goal is to bring home two gold medals from Los Angeles, and we will do everything possible to achieve it.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz